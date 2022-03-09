VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

