Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Shares of VOD stock traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,594,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,228,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.95. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £31.78 billion and a PE ratio of -234.92.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

