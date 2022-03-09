Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

VOD opened at GBX 118.32 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.95. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

