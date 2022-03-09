VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.63. VolitionRx shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 83,830 shares.

VNRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Aegis cut their target price on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

