Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €68.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €68.90 ($74.89) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.64 ($68.08).

Shares of ETR VNA traded down €0.89 ($0.97) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.30 ($47.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($66.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.21. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

