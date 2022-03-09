Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after buying an additional 154,696 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

