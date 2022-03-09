Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL) Insider Acquires A$2,450,000.00 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) insider Peter Wells acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.80 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of A$2,450,000.00 ($1,788,321.17).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

