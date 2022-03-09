W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in W. P. Carey by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $4,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

