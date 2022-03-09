Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.33 million and $10,106.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002413 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00348878 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 235,551,329 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

