Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Trading Up 0.6%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 66,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 48,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALDU. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 356,065 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.