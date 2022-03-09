Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.92. 241,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. The company has a market cap of $388.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,804,018 shares of company stock worth $808,946,272 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

