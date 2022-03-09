Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.75. 115,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,804,018 shares of company stock worth $808,946,272 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

