Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($369.57) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €318.29 ($345.96).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS traded up €8.04 ($8.74) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €184.94 ($201.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,346 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is €237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €263.91. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.