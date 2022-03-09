Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($55.43) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.45% from the company’s previous close.

DBAN traded down €1.95 ($2.12) on Wednesday, hitting €26.50 ($28.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.57. The firm has a market cap of $498.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €31.86 ($34.63) and a 12 month high of €40.65 ($44.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs (Get Rating)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

