Warp Finance Price Tops $138.85 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $648,973.63 and approximately $17,732.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $138.85 or 0.00350399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002482 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

