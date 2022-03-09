Warp Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $727,415.14 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $727,415.14 and approximately $37,213.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $155.63 or 0.00368948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002577 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.