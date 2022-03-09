Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of HCC opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

