Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $39.67

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.67, but opened at $37.96. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 1,898 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

