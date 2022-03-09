Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to post $444.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $413.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,992,000 after acquiring an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.67. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.27%.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.