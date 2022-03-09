Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.43 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and $462,497.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.74 or 0.06462672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.98 or 0.99860001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041311 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

