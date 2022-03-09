WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $242.12 million and $44.86 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.74 or 0.06498184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,959.45 or 1.00105033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041509 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

