Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Buys 37,000 Shares

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 305,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. Weave Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

