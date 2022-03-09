Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Buys 37,000 Shares

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 305,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. Weave Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $22.40.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Weave Communications (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.