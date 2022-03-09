Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of WEAV opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.