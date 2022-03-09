Wedbush Comments on adidas AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

