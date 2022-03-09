Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 8,422 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.58%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.