Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,313.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,700.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

