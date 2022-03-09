Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

NYSE:RACE opened at $181.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

