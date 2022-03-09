Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 809,759 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

