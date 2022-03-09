Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 8,422 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

