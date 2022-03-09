Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $4,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

