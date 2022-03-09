Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.