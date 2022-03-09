Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

DG stock opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

