Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

