Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

RBLX stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion and a PE ratio of -38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.