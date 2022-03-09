Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 117,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

