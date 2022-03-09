Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 732.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $32,085,708. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

