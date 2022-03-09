Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $238.71 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.