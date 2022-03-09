Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,893 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

TFC opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

