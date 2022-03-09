Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 12,082 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

