Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,041 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

