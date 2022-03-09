Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,461 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 482,154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 103,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.