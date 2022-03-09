Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 475 ($6.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/7/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

1/21/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 475 ($6.22) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/21/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 404 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.26) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.82.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.