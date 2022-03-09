Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/28/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/28/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/25/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/24/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/23/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/22/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/9/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 475 ($6.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/8/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/8/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/8/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/7/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/31/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.
- 1/21/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 475 ($6.22) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 1/21/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/18/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/17/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 404 ($5.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/14/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/11/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.26) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.82.
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
