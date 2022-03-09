Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Salzgitter (SZG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

3/7/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/4/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($48.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($35.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($30.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($35.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($30.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($38.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($48.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($30.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($48.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/18/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.10 ($32.72) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($30.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($38.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ETR SZG traded up €0.36 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €35.98 ($39.11). 283,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €22.39 ($24.34) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($45.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.35.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

