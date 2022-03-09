WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.33. 2,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLYYF. TD Securities increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. raised WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

