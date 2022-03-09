Wells Fargo & Company Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $119.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 92.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

