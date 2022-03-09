Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.
PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $163.95. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $177.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
