Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $163.95. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

