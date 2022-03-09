Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.56 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.75 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.07 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

