Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 22,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 60,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,060,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

