West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.
West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West African Resources (WFRSF)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.