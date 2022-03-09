Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

